Wildfire briefly closes Great River Road near Grafton

GRAFTON — A wildfire here briefly closed the Great River Road Sunday as firefighters searched for embers scarred among bluffs abutting the roadway.

No one has been injured in the fire, which first broke out shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, said Gerry New, chief of the volunteer QEM Fire Protection District. No buildings have been damaged.

Firefighters have been unable to access embers midway up the bluffs, which range from 300 to 400 feet tall, New said. Winds have spread the embers across about 10 acres of grassland and woodland, allowing flames to spark up again, he said.

"It's still dry enough to cause a lot of problems, and it’s just windy enough to help the fire spread," New said.

About 30 firefighters have spent the weekend putting out flames. On Sunday, the group used a firetruck from the Jerseyville Fire Department to extend a ladder into the air and douse bluffs from above, New said.

That required shutting down Great River Road for about an hour, New said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, New said.

Fire crews from Godfrey and Brighton also assisted in battling the fire.