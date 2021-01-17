Wildwood CPA gets 14 months for stealing $100K from Volpi Foods on The Hill

ST. LOUIS — The former senior controller of Volpi Foods in St. Louis' Hill neighborhood was sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison and ordered to repay the $98,555 he stole from the company.

Paul Andrew Gniadek, of Wildwood, transferred money from the company bank account to his personal account, used company money to buy gift cards for himself and used a company credit card for personal purchases. Gniadek altered financial records to cover up his crime, prosecutors have said.

Gniadek, 49, of Wildwood, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in September to three counts of mail fraud.

