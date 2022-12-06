Wildwood man beaten to death in New Orleans

The tourist killed in his New Orleans hotel room last week was a 73-year-old financial advisor from Wildwood, David Sorenson.

Sorenson and his wife were staying at the Avenue Plaza Hotel in New Orleans when a stranger burst into their room and fatally beat him on Dec. 1, authorities said. David Sorenson was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Martin Hurtado, 29, in the room. He is charged with second-degree murder and was being held Tuesday in lieu of $350,000 bail, according to the Orleans Parish sheriff's office.

"He was a very loved man," said his son Austin Sorenson. "Nobody ever had a bad thing to say about him."

David Sorenson was owner of Sorenson Financial and lived on Hickory Knob Road in Wildwood.

Court documents said Sorenson's wife told officers she and her husband were sleeping in their hotel room, 612, and were awakened by a fire alarm, according to New Orleans television station WVUE.

The wife heard a knock at the door and opened it, and a man later identified as Hurtado pushed her into the room and said, "I'm not here. Don't tell anyone I'm here," the station reported. She ran to the bathroom and saw Hurtado punching her husband.

Police said Hurtado was arrested in the hotel bathroom. Hurtado worked at Tacos and Beer, a restaurant near the hotel, and the station reported that he told detectives he remembered drinking at work earlier that day but nothing after that.

Sorenson's friends mourned him on social media. They said he was a fan of the blues, an early member of the Washmo Blues Society and a member of the Blues Headstone Project, which tries to provide headstones to blues musicians in unmarked graves.