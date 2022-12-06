Wildwood man beaten to death inside New Orleans hotel room

NEW ORLEANS — The tourist killed in his New Orleans hotel room last week was David Sorenson, a 73-year-old financial advisor from Wildwood.

Sorenson and his wife were staying at the Avenue Plaza Hotel in New Orleans when a stranger burst into their room and fatally beat him on Dec. 1, authorities said. David Sorenson was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Martin Hurtado, 29, in the room. He is charged with second-degree murder and was being held Tuesday in the Orleans Parish Justice Center in lieu of $350,000 bail, according to the Orleans Parish sheriff's office.

David Sorenson was owner of Sorenson Financial.

"He was a very loved man," Sorenson's son, Austin Sorenson, told the Post-Dispatch. "Nobody ever had a bad thing to say about him."

Court documents said Sorenson's wife told officers she and her husband were sleeping in their hotel room, 612, and were awakened by a fire alarm, according to New Orleans television station WVUE.

The wife heard a knock at the door and opened it, and a man later identified as Hurtado pushed her into the room and said, "I'm not here. Don't tell anyone I'm here," the station reported. She ran to the bathroom and saw Hurtado punching her husband.

Police said Hurtado was arrested in the hotel bathroom. The hotel is on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

Hurtado worked at Tacos and Beer, a restaurant near the hotel, and the station reported that he told detectives he remembered drinking at work earlier that day but nothing after that.

Sorenson's friends mourned him on social media. They said he was a fan of the blues, an early member of the Washmo Blues Society and a member of the Blues Headstone Project, which tries to provide headstones to blues musicians in unmarked graves.

Schrader Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements for Sorenson.