Wildwood man caught with 400 pounds of meth in storage locker, feds allege

A grand jury Wednesday indicted a Wildwood man in a drug case after the largest methamphetamine seizure in the history of the St. Louis DEA.

Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68, was caught with at least 400 pounds of meth in a storage unit in St. Louis County, authorities said.

A drug-sniffing dog helped detect the stash June 29 at the storage facility, and agents executed a federal search warrant there two days later.

Kristiansen is charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A mugshot of Kristiansen was not immediately available.

Authorities put the street value of the drug at more than $1 million.

Michael A. Davis, head of the St. Louis division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, said in a release that this marks the largest seizure of meth in the St. Louis division's history. Meth has a street value of $2,500 to $3,000 per pound at this mid-level distribution level, he said.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, according to court documents.

Kristiansen was released recently from federal prison in another drug case. He was under supervised release when authorities found the drugs in the storage locker this month.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Kristiansen was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on each of the two counts, and those ran concurrently. His sentence also included 48 months of supervised release.