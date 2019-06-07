CLAYTON • A jury Thursday night found a Wildwood man guilty of sexually abusing three girls in his neighborhood years ago.
Jason Lawson, 52, was found guilty of three counts of statutory sodomy, one count each of statutory rape and child molestation.
His lawyer could not be reached Friday.
The charges filed last year said he sexually abused three girls, all between the ages of eight and 10 at different times: between January 2007 and January 2009; another between August 2006 and August 2009; and a third between June 2014 and June 2016.
Lawson lived in the 300 block of Golden Cherry Drive at the time and continued to until recently. Police said Lawson knew the girls before abusing them.
Lawson testified at trial. He denied the girls' allegations.
Sentencing is set for July 30 before St. Louis County Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach.