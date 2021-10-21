Wildwood man gets one year of probation in prostitution case

CLAYTON — A Wildwood man has received one year of probation after pleading guilty to a reduced prostitution charge.

Scott P. Causey, 71, pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to a misdemeanor count of patronizing prostitution and received unsupervised probation for one year.

Prosecutors amended the charge from a felony count of promoting prostitution — originally accused of using his home in October 2018 for "nuru massages" — a form of erotic massage — and "advertising women on various websites knowing that the women would perform sexual acts on men."

Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin sentenced Causey the day he pleaded guilty.

His lawyer Mark Hammer said Causey is "doing well. Everyone was persuaded that his conduct was an aberration in a life of a law-abiding citizen."

