Wildwood man gets probation for seeking sex with boy

CLAYTON — A Wildwood man was sentenced recently to five years of probation after pleading guilty to charges that he tried to engage in sex with a 14-year-old boy in Richmond Heights in 2019.

Nicholas Krege, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to charges of attempted statutory sodomy and resisting arrest. St. Louis County Circuit Judge John N. Borbonus sentenced Krege to a suspended four-year term and put Krege on probation for five years. Krege was originally charged with child enticement and sexual misconduct involving a child.

Charges said that on Nov. 14, 2019, Krege went to 1500 South Hanley Road in Richmond Heights after communicating via cellphone days earlier with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy, charges said. The person Krege communicated with was actually an undercover St. Louis County detective.

The South Hanley Road address is a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant.

Upon meeting Krege, an officer told him he was under arrest, prompting Krege to reach under his waistband and refuse to remove his hands, charges said. An officer "was injured because of the defendant's resistance."