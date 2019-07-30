CLAYTON — A Wildwood man found guilty of sexually abusing three girls in his neighborhood years ago was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison.
Jason Lawson, 52, was sentenced by St. Louis County Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach. A jury in June found Lawson guilty of three counts of statutory sodomy, one count each of statutory rape and child molestation.
The charges filed last year said he sexually abused three girls, all between the ages of eight and 10 at different times: one between January 2007 and January 2009; another between August 2006 and August 2009; and a third between June 2014 and June 2016.
Lawson lived in the 300 block of Golden Cherry Drive at the time. Police said Lawson knew the girls.
Lawson denied the girls' allegations at trial. Defense lawyer Mark Hammer said Lawson respects the jury's decision, maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.