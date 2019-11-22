CLAYTON — A Wildwood man tried to meet a 14-year-old boy in Richmond Heights this month for sex but ended up finding a police officer instead, charges say.
Nicholas Krege, 25, of the 2400 block of Westglen Farms Drive, was charged Nov. 15 in St. Louis County Circuit Court with enticement of a child, sexual misconduct involving a child and resisting arrest.
On Nov. 14, Krege went to 1500 South Hanley Road after communicating via cellphone days earlier with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy, charges said. The person Krege communicated with was actually an undercover St. Louis County detective.
The agreed-upon address for their meetup is for a Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Upon meeting Krege, an officer told him he was under arrest, prompting Krege to reach under his waistband and refuse to remove his hands, charges said. An officer "was injured because of the defendant's resistance."
Krege also sent nude images of himself to the undercover officer, according to authorities.
Krege posted 10 percent of a $25,000 bail and was released from the St. Louis County jail.
"We've yet to receive any police reports and Nick looks forward to his day in court," his lawyer, William Goldstein, said.