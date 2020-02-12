Wildwood man went to hotel for sex with child, found police instead, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Wildwood man was charged Tuesday with attempting to lure a 14-year-old girl to a hotel to have sex with the child.

Jason Dipner, 40, of the 200 block of Harbour Pointe Drive, was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15.

Charging documents said Dipner in September responded to a posting on a cellphone app from a detective pretending to be the mother of a 14-year-old girl. Dipner sent text messages to the officer indicating he wanted to have sex with the girl and agreed to meet at a hotel.

"I also masqueraded as the fourteen-year-old female, and the defendant sent me multiple sexually explicit text messages," St. Louis County Detective Adam Kavanaugh wrote in court documents.

Dipner was arrested Oct. 16 after going to a Brentwood hotel for sex with the teen, according to the charges.

No lawyer was listed in court records for Dipner. His bail was set at $30,000. If released from jail, the court requires him to be monitored via GPS and to have no contact with minors except for supervised contact with his own children, court documents said. His internet access would also be monitored.