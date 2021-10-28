 Skip to main content
Windows smashed at Enterprise Center, other buildings downtown vandalized
Windows smashed at Enterprise Center, other buildings downtown vandalized

ST. LOUIS — At least four buildings downtown, including the Enterprise Center and the city medical examiner's office, were damaged overnight by a vandal or vandals, authorities said.

St. Louis police reported the property damage about 2:30 a.m.; KTVI said police tracked the vandal using surveillance cameras and that one man was arrested near a MetroLink station.

Large rocks and a scooter were tossed through large windows at the Enterprise Center and some merchandise in the gift shop was stolen, authorities said. A brick was still lodged between glass and a screen on one window at the medical examiner's office, 1300 Clark Avenue. Another window and the front door of the medical examiner's office were also damaged.

