Windows smashed on more than 40 cars parked in Maplewood, Overland

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Vandals smashed the windows of 19 cars parked on the employee lot at the FedEx center in Overland over the weekend, a day after a similar crime targeted 22 vehicles outside a Walmart store in Maplewood.

The Overland vandals struck in a three-hour timeframe, between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, outside the FedEx facility at 1525 Woodson Road.

Overland police Chief Andy Mackey said a handgun left in one of the vehicles also was stolen.

Mackey on Monday said police have made no arrests and don't know how many people took part in the vandalism and theft. He said police have no description of a suspect or suspects.

Mackey said a wallet and other personal items were also stolen. However, Mackey said, nothing was taken from most of the cars, and Mackey said people appear to be getting the message not to leave items in cars.

A day earlier, a similar crime happened on the parking lot of Sam's Club and Walmart in Maplewood, at 2100 Maplewood Commons Drive.

Police haven't said if they think the two crimes are connected.

The Maplewood vandalism happened between 3:50 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. Thursday, said Maplewood police Lt. John LeClerc.

In the Maplewood case, 22 vehicles on the parking lot there had windows shattered.

LeClerc said "multiple" suspects entered the cars in Maplewood. He said Monday that detectives are reviewing surveillance video and doing other legwork to find the vandals.

