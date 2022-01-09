Winfield man dies after his SUV collides with two vehicles

LINCOLN COUNTY — A Winfield man was killed after crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting two vehicles late Saturday afternoon, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Keith E. Canter, 62, was driving south on Highway W, north of Mansion Road just after 5:30 p.m. when his 2007 Ford Escape veered into the northbound lane. Canter initially sideswiped a car driven by Abraham Kinne, 35, of Winfield, according to the patrol. Canter then collided head-on with an SUV driven by Lacey Ridgedell, 30, of Foley.

Both Kinne and Ridgedell, who were wearing seat belts, were uninjured.

Canter, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m., according to officials.

