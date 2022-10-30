 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winfield man dies in rollover accident

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Winfield man was killed early Sunday morning when his car left Highway 79 just north of the Cherokee Lakes Campground in St. Charles County.

Steven J. Woods, 64, was driving his 2003 Chevrolet Impala south of Riverdale Park Drive when his car ran off the road, hit a rise and flipped over, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. He was taken to a hospital about 4:15 a.m., where he was pronounced dead.

Woods was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

