O'FALLON, Mo. — A 17-year-old is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after prosecutors say he accidentally shot a 12-year-old in the leg.
Teodoro Garcia of Winfield had a warrant issued for his arrest Tuesday in St. Charles County.
Police said previously that everyone present had "their own version" of how the shooting happened.
Thus far, police have concluded that on Nov. 9, two 12-year-olds and three teens, 17, 17 and 19, were in a mobile home in O'Fallon when Garcia came in with a gun.
The gun was passed around several times. Police believe Garcia shot the 12-year-old while handling the gun, but Garcia told police the 12-year-old shot himself.
Garcia admitted to buying the gun from someone in Lincoln County and discarding it along a highway after the shooting. Police recovered the weapon and determined that it had been reported stolen.
The 12-year-old was taken to an emergency room and then airlifted to another hospital. Police previously said they expected him to make a full recovery but did not have an update on his condition Wednesday.