Winona 'Jean' Schrieber, first female St. Louis County police officer, dies at 94

ST. LOUIS COUNTY —Winona “Jean” Schrieber, who became the first female St. Louis County police officer in 1957, has died, county police announced Wednesday. She was 94.
Before Schrieber made history with St. Louis County police, she was among the first class of seven female officers at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police after the department opened roles up to women in 1951.
Schrieber had several roles with the city police but was often used as a decoy to trick unsuspecting criminals in her precinct in Soulard. "I would pretend to be a customer to help catch all the pickpockets around,” she told the Post-Dispatch in 2017.
Schrieber eventually transferred to the juvenile department, where she worked with young people who got in trouble with the law.
She also became the department's first pregnant police officer when expecting the first of her three children.
“The city, they didn’t know what to do with me then,” she said. “It was: ‘We’ve got a hot potato on our hands.’”
Schrieber had to resign from St. Louis police in 1955 when her husband, Victor, was hired by the department as an officer. The department’s policy at the time forbade married couples from both working on the force.
So she looked elsewhere and on Aug. 20, 1957, Schrieber became the first female officer with the St. Louis County Police Department. As in the city, years of Schrieber’s work focused on juveniles.
“I tried to help them rather than refer them,” she said. “And that was not appreciated back then like it is now; most felt they should have gone straight to the court, but that gave them a juvenile record, and I didn’t want that.”
Schrieber retired in 1979 and spent the next two decades as a volunteer at a veterans hospital and an usher at Washington University events. She also served as a driver for those older than her and for Meals on Wheels.
She was honored in 2017 by St. Louis County officials to mark the 60th year of female police officers in the department and in 2018 received a proclamation from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
County police announced her death Wednesday but did not provide the cause or date of her death. Members of Schrieber's family could not immediately be reached Thursday.
