Winona 'Jean' Schrieber, first female St. Louis County police officer, dies at 94

ST. LOUIS COUNTY —Winona “Jean” Schrieber, who became the first female St. Louis County police officer in 1957, has died, county police announced Wednesday. She was 94.

Before Schrieber made history with St. Louis County police, she was among the first class of seven female officers at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police after the department opened roles up to women in 1951.

Schrieber had several roles with the city police but was often used as a decoy to trick unsuspecting criminals in her precinct in Soulard. "I would pretend to be a customer to help catch all the pickpockets around,” she told the Post-Dispatch in 2017.

Schrieber eventually transferred to the juvenile department, where she worked with young people who got in trouble with the law.

She also became the department's first pregnant police officer when expecting the first of her three children.

“The city, they didn’t know what to do with me then,” she said. “It was: ‘We’ve got a hot potato on our hands.’”