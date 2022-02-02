 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wintry mix is here, roads north of I-44 covered by sleet

Here are the highlights today as the snowstorm moves through the St. Louis region.

6:42 a.m.: MetroLink is not operating between some stations because of ice.

6 a.m.: Roads north of Interstate 44 in the St. Louis area covered by sleet.

The transition from freezing rain to sleet began about 4 a.m.

Police reported some single-vehicle crashes, mostly minor.

Road crews are working 12-hour shifts.

Rain has switched to a wintry mix, and meteorologist Ben Herzog said there is quite a bit of sleet and snow mostly in western portions of the metro area, in St. Charles and western St. Louis County.

Herzog said the wintry mix will linger into the afternoon. However, in the afternoon the precipitation, he said, might cut off for several hours until late Wednesday night and overnight in Thursday.

The heaviest snow is expected overnight Wednesday into the morning rush hour Thursday, he said.

The total snowfall expected in the next two days is 7 to 11 inches across the metro region.

Crews began treating the roads around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Around 4 a.m. Wednesday though the sleet "came in pretty heavy," said Bob Becker, district maintenance engineer in the St. Louis district for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Now the crews are trying to plow as roads north of I-44 are covered by sleet. Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson was glad schools were closed, meaning less traffic on the roads.

Winter weather can bring cold temperatures, power failure, loss of communication services, and slick, icy roads. These are a few tips that can keep you safe.
