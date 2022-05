MADISON COUNTY — A man from Marshfield, Wisconsin, was killed Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash at Interstate 55 and Interstate 255.

Dwayne T. Wendell, 73, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on the exit ramp from I-55 north to I-255 south, near Collinsville, just before 4:30 p.m. when he left the roadway and overturned in the median, police said.