Wisconsin trucker gets 42 months in prison after being caught in St. Louis County police sex sting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A trucker from Wisconsin was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in prison for traveling to Missouri to have sex with a teenage girl.

Joseph Anthony Yoast, 42, was caught in an online sting being run by St. Louis County police and targeting those seeking to sexually exploit minors, court records show. He responded to an online post about "family incest" in June 2019, and began corresponding with a police detective pretending to be the 40-year-old mother of a 14-year-old girl.

Saying mother-daughter sex was on his "bucket list," Yoast arranged a meeting in St. Louis County on June 27, court records show. He was arrested after meeting an undercover detective in a Walmart parking lot, his plea agreement says.

Yoast, of Gillett, northwest of Green Bay,pleaded guilty in November to one felony count of traveling with the intent to have sex with a minor. He will have to register as a sex offender and follow other restrictions upon his release.