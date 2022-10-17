 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With alderman's help, police find human remains buried in north St. Louis

Human Remains at North 19th St.

Officers investigate the scene on North 19th Street after human remains were found on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

 Jordan Opp, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Police found human remains buried in a yard outside a vacant home in north St. Louis on Monday following calls from residents — and some digging by the area’s alderman.

Police reported the find Monday evening in the 3400 block of North 19th Street and said homicide investigators had been requested. Police said the incident was being investigated as a “noncriminal” event.

Barbara Manzara, who lives in the neighborhood, said squatters had been in and out of the small house on the lot. Then, late last week, she and others heard someone may have been killed and buried there. They called police to investigate, but when investigators came to look around this past weekend, they didn’t find anything.

Manzara said she and other neighbors went to look for themselves on Monday afternoon and noticed some earth had been disturbed under a brush pile. They called Alderman Brandon Bosley for help, and he got a local security officer and a fire department cadaver dog out there to help him dig.

More than 4 feet down, they hit bone.

Bosley said a ribcage and hip bone were clearly visible in the pit.

“When residents call, sometimes we have to take things into our own hands,” Bosley said late Monday.

The city listed the owner of the property as Northside Regeneration, a company led by St. Charles County developer Paul McKee that has bought up hundreds of acres across north St. Louis.

Police did not release more information Monday night.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

