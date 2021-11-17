With car break-ins up 10%, St. Louis County council members seek new penalties

CLAYTON — With car break-ins up nearly 10% for St. Louis County police this year, two county council members are seeking new ordinances targeting the thieves and the scrap yards they sell to.

Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, and Mark Harder, R-7th District introduced proposals for three county ordinances this month in an attempt to curb the wave of car break-ins that’s been hitting the St. Louis area for more than a year.

Fitch, a former St. Louis County police chief, said at a press conference Tuesday that included prosecutors and police chiefs from across the region, that he’s never seen such a wave of break-ins in his 30 years in law enforcement.

"This is crime that can certainly lead to violent crime and we need to stop it before it gets too far," Fitch said.

In areas of the county covered by St. Louis County police, car break-ins are up about 10% this year and thefts of catalytic converters, a device needed to run a car that makes exhaust emissions less toxic, have nearly tripled this year, acting Chief Kenneth Gregory said at the press conference Tuesday.

Gregory added that that thefts do not appear to be the work of sophisticated crime rings.