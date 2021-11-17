With car break-ins up 10%, St. Louis County council members seek new penalties

CLAYTON — With car break-ins up nearly 10% for St. Louis County police this year, two county council members are seeking new ordinances targeting the thieves and the scrap yards they sell to.
Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, and Mark Harder, R-7th District introduced proposals for three county ordinances this month in an attempt to curb the wave of car break-ins that’s been hitting the St. Louis area for more than a year.
Fitch, a former St. Louis County police chief, said at a press conference Tuesday that included prosecutors and police chiefs from across the region, that he’s never seen such a wave of break-ins in his 30 years in law enforcement.
"This is crime that can certainly lead to violent crime and we need to stop it before it gets too far," Fitch said.
In areas of the county covered by St. Louis County police, car break-ins are up about 10% this year and thefts of catalytic converters, a device needed to run a car that makes exhaust emissions less toxic, have nearly tripled this year, acting Chief Kenneth Gregory said at the press conference Tuesday.
Gregory added that that thefts do not appear to be the work of sophisticated crime rings.
"I don't think any of us believe that this is an organized gang of people," he said.
In St. Louis, catalytic converter thefts were up more than 800% in 2020 compared with 2019, according to data earlier this year provided by city police.
The proposed ordinances would give county municipal courts more ways of penalizing people involved in these crimes, Fitch said.
The first ordinance introduced to the council Tuesday would ban what Fitch calls “vehicle prowling,” or lifting the door handles of successive vehicles to check if they are locked. A similar measure was passed in a 20-6 vote of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen in September.
The second measure would make it a county ordinance violation to ride in a stolen vehicle. On a state level, second-degree vehicle tampering already makes it a misdemeanor to ride in a stolen car, but, Fitch argues, the municipal courts are better equipped to prosecute the offense over circuit courts that are more focused on high-level felony cases.
The third ordinance introduced to the county council earlier this month by Harder would require anyone selling a catalytic converter to a scrap yard in unincorporated St. Louis County to present a photo ID. The scrap yard would also need to keep a log of sellers.
Statewide, Missouri does already have a state law requiring sellers present photo IDs and a log of transactions, but the new measure would also make it a county violation.
Sgt. Gerald Shepard, head of the St. Louis County police’s Auto Theft Task Force, said Tuesday over the last year county police have been building relationships with the area’s major scrap yards asking them to report any suspicious sales and have been exploring different ways to build a case against groups of catalytic converter thieves.
“They gather a bunch of them and take them out of town. They take them to New Jersey or somewhere,” he said. “They get a lot of money for them.”