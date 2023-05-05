ST. LOUIS — Major St. Louis law firms and area prosecuting attorneys are preparing to send staff and other assistance to buoy a badly undermanned St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office, in the wake of Kimberly M. Gardner’s announcement she would resign next month.

The state attorney general’s office, St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell and downtown law firms Lewis Rice and Thompson Coburn all said they stand ready to help rebuild a cornerstone of the criminal justice system at the heart of the region.

“Everybody wants the same thing,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey in an interview Friday morning. “Which is whoever the governor appoints to be successful in prosecuting criminals, restoring the rule of law and finding justice for victims.”

After six years of disruption and dysfunction, Gardner’s roster of attorneys stands at just over 20, a third of what it was when she took office in 2017. Nearly all of the most experienced prosecutors from before her time are gone. The corps of attorneys handling violent crimes has been almost completely wiped out, forcing a rotating crew of supervisors and lower-level felony and misdemeanor attorneys to take on the city’s highest profile cases.

Prosecutors from around the region said Gardner repeatedly refused or ignored their offers of help during her time in office. But that likely won’t be an option for whoever Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, appoints to replace Gardner, a Democrat. It is widely agreed that an injection of manpower will be necessary to clear the backlog of thousands of pending cases built up over the years.

And the offers rolled in on Thursday and Friday:

Bell, the St. Louis County prosecutor, said Thursday that his office stands ready to assist the city in any way it can. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys said it would lend a hand once an outside expert develops a restructuring plan for the city office. And Bailey, who sued to remove Gardner for malpractice and repeatedly expressed concern for victims of crime in the city, offered his own assurances Friday.

“The state has resources that are ready to deploy in the fight against violent crime,” he said. “Those resources are ready to deploy today.”

Jason Hall, CEO of regional economic development group Greater St. Louis Inc., said the business community also recognizes the gravity of the situation and the city’s law firms can help. He said he has already begun discussions with them, and they have been “very receptive“ about making their attorneys available.

Roman Wuller, chair of St. Louis-based Thompson Coburn, said Thursday his firm was on board. So did Richard Walsh Jr., the chairman of Lewis Rice.

“Lewis Rice stands ready to assist the Circuit Attorney’s Office to help clear the backlog of cases, and expects that other law firms would do the same to support the city,” Walsh said.

St. Louis law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner signaled it would help, too:

“For decades we have provided significant pro bono service within the St. Louis community,” the firm said in a statement, “and would evaluate pro bono opportunities at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office as we would any request for pro bono work.”

The recruitment of private attorneys to tackle public prosecutions is not unheard of but not common, said Peter Joy, who leads the criminal justice clinic at Washington University School of Law. But such an effort will require coordination and some additional training, he said.

In the meantime, Joy said he wouldn’t be surprised if some of the prosecutors who have recently left the office may come back now that Gardner is leaving.

Patrick Hamacher, one of those former prosecutors who ran against Gardner for the top job in 2016, agreed.

He said many of his former colleagues have continued in public service, and would eagerly offer their help to rebuild an office they care deeply about.

“For me and my former colleagues, that’s a sacred place,” Hamacher said.

