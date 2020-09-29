With nearly $14 million in St. Louis police overtime last year, Auditor faults department oversight

ST. LOUIS — A state audit released Monday said St. Louis police in the last fiscal year accrued nearly $14 million in overtime, and it faulted the department for not having adequate procedures in place to monitor excessive use of overtime.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway called that amount of overtime unsustainable, but she said most of it was due to the department’s struggle to fill more than 100 vacant positions. Galloway said that effort will likely be helped by the repeal last week of the requirement that officers reside within city limits.

Over 1,200 employees of the police department were paid about $13.8 million in overtime in fiscal year 2019, Galloway’s office said. Eight employees doubled their salary using overtime, and an additional 99 earned at least an extra 50% of their base salary with overtime.

Galloway said officers assigned to the homicide division and federal task forces were among those filing for overtime at high rates, saying, “it speaks to the crisis of crime and violence the city has been facing for some time.”