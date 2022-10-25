With no help from Jeff City, St. Louis must get creative to address gun violence, leaders say

ST. LOUIS — The day after a 19-year-old stormed a south St. Louis high school with an assault rifle, killing a teacher and 15-year-old student, city politicians said they’re going to have to get creative with their response to prevent a repeat incident.

New restrictions on guns are almost certainly out, officials said. Calls for action from students, teachers and parents are unlikely to elicit help from a Republican-dominated Missouri Legislature that has ended permit-to-purchase requirements and resisted age limits. And state law bars the city from making tougher rules of its own.

“The things we know would have the most effect immediately are the things we’re prohibited from doing,” said Alderman Megan Green, who’s running for aldermanic president this fall. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Leaders also demurred on suggestions, including from some state lawmakers, that school security guards should be armed.

“We don’t want to further traumatize our children by having them have to deal with armed guards every day,” Mayor Tishaura O. Jones told reporters Monday.

There’s some hope that the ongoing police investigation into the shooting will offer more feasible suggestions. Investigators have been looking into whether mental illness played a role. And at a briefing Tuesday, authorities said the gunman left behind handwritten notes about being a loner with no social life, which he called the perfect storm for a mass shooting.

“We have to figure out what happened with this young man and at what points could he have been helped,” Jared Boyd, Jones’ chief of staff told the Post-Dispatch.

Green and Alderman Jack Coatar, who is also running for aldermanic president, both said bolstering mental health services in the city could be part of the solution.

Green said the city also needs to do more to get at the root causes of violent crime, like childhood lead poisoning and generational poverty.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro, who chairs the board’s public safety committee, said police and prosecutors may also want to hold the people around the shooter accountable for negligence. Vaccaro said he couldn’t imagine how the gunman managed to acquire and store an assault rifle and several large magazines without someone noticing.

“I don’t know what the answer is other than accountability,” he said. “Once we do that, I think you’ll see a change.”