Without 'essential witness,' St. Louis County prosecutors drop murder case

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have been unable to find a witness "essential" to a murder case so they decided Monday to dismiss charges against two men in a 2017 homicide .

"Despite extensive efforts by our investigators, the state has been unable to secure the appearance of an essential witness who shall not be named for safety reasons," according to a filing by an assistant county prosecutor, John Frisella. "Should the witness become available at a later date, the state intends to refile the charges as murder does not have a statute of limitations."