Without 'essential witness,' St. Louis County prosecutors drop murder case

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have been unable to find a witness "essential" to a murder case so they decided Monday to dismiss charges against two men in a 2017 homicide.
Charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and evidence tampering were dropped against Sherrod Greenlaw Jr., 25, and Darris Simmons, 24, in the May 2, 2017, killing of Freddie Donald.
"Despite extensive efforts by our investigators, the state has been unable to secure the appearance of an essential witness who shall not be named for safety reasons," according to a filing by an assistant county prosecutor, John Frisella. "Should the witness become available at a later date, the state intends to refile the charges as murder does not have a statute of limitations."
Greenlaw and Simmons' cases had been set for trial this week before Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo. Last week, all jury trials were suspended to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Donald, 25, a front-seat passenger in a car, was shot by a back seat passenger on Riverview Drive near Prigge Road, police said in 2017. The vehicle went off Riverview and stopped in a grassy spot. Police said Greenlaw and Simmons got out of the car and that Donald was shot in the head with a .40 caliber handgun.
The men were arrested in Tennessee after the killing, police said.
Simmons' lawyer, John Washington, said his client maintains his innocence.
Greenlaw's lawyer, Pat Conroy, said he hopes "everybody is able to move on as best as they're able."