ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot of a gas station in south St. Louis that concluded with a witness firing shots as the suspects drove away.
The teen was critically injured in the shooting about 8:40 p.m. at the BP station at 504 Bates St. He had multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the neck, police said.
The boy's name was not released. Police have made no arrests.
Police said the boy had been in a quarrel with two men, one of whom pulled a gun and shot the boy at the gas station. The suspects jumped in a car and drove away as a witness fired shots at them, police said.
The gunman who shot the boy was black, 15 to 22 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and about 215 to 230 pounds. He had a dark complexion, short dreadlocks and wore a blue jacket and gray jogging pants.
His accomplice was a black man, 18 to 25 years old and 6-foot to 6-foot-2, about 150 to 160 pounds. He had a dark complexion, long dreadlocks and wore a white T-shirt, black jacket and black sweatpants.
It wasn't clear if the witness who fired shots hit anyone, or if the witness would face charges.
The witness stayed at the scene and was not arrested, police officer Michelle Woodling said. Woodling said the witness who fired shots wasn't an employee of the gas station. There were several witnesses to the shooting, she said. The investigation is ongoing.
Police said the victim was 15 years old before later correcting his age.
The green awning at the front door to the gas station says "Petra Oil Bates Amoco," but the overhead metal canopy where customers fuel up is marked BP. The gas station is at the corner of Bates and Virginia Avenue and a few blocks from Interstate 55. It is in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.
The station is across the street from a 7-Eleven store where an employee on a smoke break in April 2017 shot and killed a man who tried to rob her. She exchanged fire with the would-be robber.
In the last six months, the Carondelet neighborhood has seen 93 violent crimes, including four homicides and 70 assaults, according to crime statistics for June through November.