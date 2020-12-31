Woman, 18, killed in crash on Interstate 55 identified

ST. LOUIS — A woman who died when her car overturned on Interstate 55 Wednesday afternoon was identified by police on Thursday.

Ally Moore, 18, of Imperial was killed when she was ejected from her Honda Civic. Her passenger, an 18-year-old man, was not injured.

Moore was driving at a high rate of speed on I-55 near the Loughborough exit when she lost control of the car and left the road, investigators said. The car flipped into a grass embankment, ejecting Moore.

First responders arrived at the scene at about 2 p.m. Both Moore and her passenger were taken to a hospital, where Moore was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

