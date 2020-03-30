Woman, 20, killed in Belleville shooting, sheriff's officials say

BELLEVILLE — A 20-year-old woman was killed Monday after suffering a single gunshot wound in Belleville, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Nalisia T. Barnes of Delores Drive in Cahokia.

Deputies were called about 3 p.m. to a residence on the 2500 block of Lucy Drive in an unincorporated part of Belleville.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Four other people were at the residence at the time of the shooting and are cooperating in the investigation, according to the sheriff's department.

No other information was immediately available.