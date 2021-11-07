Woman, 20, killed in crash in Sunset Hills, several injured

SUNSET HILLS — A woman who was a passenger in an SUV was killed Sunday afternoon after the SUV ran off the road on Interstate 270 near Gravois Road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Marissa L. Nixon, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol.

The 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was being driven by a 22-year-old man when it ran off of the west side of the highway and struck a guardrail, overturning and ejecting Nixon.

A 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl in the SUV were buckled in and only suffered minor injuries. The driver suffered serious injuries, and a 39-year-old male passenger also suffered serious injuries. Both the driver and male passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.