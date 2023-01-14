 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman, 27, found dead in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old woman was found dead Friday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood, police said. 

Officers were called just after 8 p.m. to the 4200 block of North 21st Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood where they found Tamera Plummer, 27, of St. Louis, inside a vehicle in an alley with a "puncture wound" on her face, police said. 

Plummer was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were investigating the incident as a homicide and have yet to identify any suspects.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

