Woman, 4-year-old boy killed in two-vehicle crash in Jennings

JENNINGS — A woman and 4-year-old boy were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jennings on Thursday night.

Jireh A. Hill, 25, of Jennings, and the unidentified boy died after Hill apparently turned into the path of an oncoming car on Halls Ferry Road at Cozens Avenue, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The patrol didn't release the boy's name.

The crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The Highway Patrol said two teenagers in the oncoming car were seriously injured. They are Demarqize D. Smith, 17, and Shaniya M. Smith, 18, both of the St. Louis area. They were being treated at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Hill was driving a 2015 Ford Focus north on Halls Ferry Road when she tried to turn left onto Cozens Avenue. The patrol said Hill failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The oncoming car, a 2015 Dodge Caravan driven by Demarqize Smith, was speeding, police said.

After the vehicles collided, Hill's car struck a curb, and the boy was thrown out. He was not restrained in a child-safety seat, the patrol said. The car then overturned, went off the road and struck a sign and pole. Hill and the boy were both pronounced dead at the scene.

