Woman, 4-year-old son killed in two-vehicle crash in Jennings

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday with family identifying the boy who died.
JENNINGS — A woman and her 4-year-old son were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jennings on Thursday night.
Jireh A. Hill, 25, of Jennings, was driving home with the boy when she apparently turned into the path of a minivan on Halls Ferry Road at Cozens Avenue, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The patrol didn't release the boy's name but Hill's mother told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that he is Isaac Barnes-Hill.
"She was my only child and he was her only child," Anne Barnes said. "My only grandchild."
The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The patrol said two teenagers were speeding south on Halls Ferry Road in a 2015 Dodge Caravan when the minivan collided with Hill's car.
The minivan hit the side of Hill's 2015 Ford Focus as Hill tried to turn left from northbound Halls Ferry Road onto Cozens Avenue, the patrol said, adding that Hill failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she made the turn.
After the collision, Hill's car struck a curb and Isaac was thrown out. He had not been restrained in a child safety seat, the patrol said. The car then overturned, went off the road and struck a sign and pole. Hill and the boy were both pronounced dead at the scene. Hill was wearing a seat belt.
The teens in the minivan were seriously hurt. They are Demarqize D. Smith, 17, and Shaniya M. Smith, 18, both of the St. Louis area. They were treated at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Barnes said her daughter was a student at St. Louis University and just obtained her pharmaceutical technician's license last week. Hill was scheduled to begin working next week, Barnes said. Hill and Isaac lived with Barnes in Jennings, and Barnes would babysit her grandson while his mother was at school.
"He was energetic, he liked jumping and turning flips," Barnes said, as she was visited Friday by a stream of mourners at her home.
