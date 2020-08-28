Woman, 4-year-old son killed in two-vehicle crash in Jennings

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday with family identifying the boy who died.

JENNINGS — A woman and her 4-year-old son were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jennings on Thursday night.

Jireh A. Hill, 25, of Jennings, was driving home with the boy when she apparently turned into the path of a minivan on Halls Ferry Road at Cozens Avenue, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The patrol didn't release the boy's name but Hill's mother told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that he is Isaac Barnes-Hill.

"She was my only child and he was her only child," Anne Barnes said. "My only grandchild."

The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The patrol said two teenagers were speeding south on Halls Ferry Road in a 2015 Dodge Caravan when the minivan collided with Hill's car.

The minivan hit the side of Hill's 2015 Ford Focus as Hill tried to turn left from northbound Halls Ferry Road onto Cozens Avenue, the patrol said, adding that Hill failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she made the turn.