Woman, 44, fatally shot Friday in Hyde Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 44-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday evening in the Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis, according to police.

Preliminary investigation showed the victim was inside the residence, and the suspect shot from outside the building at around 10:20 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Laveasha Houston of the 1500 block of Agnes Street.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call investigators at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

News