Woman, 70, shot in the head and her husband wounded in weekend attack, University City police say

UNIVERSITY CITY — A 70-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head and her husband was wounded when a gunman fired on the pair as they drove along Delmar Boulevard over the weekend, police said in a statement Monday.

Barbara Goodkin and her husband, 74-year-old Stanley Goodkin, were shot about 10:50 p.m. Saturday as they drove east along the 8200 block of Delmar in University City.

Stanley Goodkin was driving when they heard several shots being fired, police said. He then realized his wife had been shot in the head and he had been struck in the torso and leg.

He was able to drive to a hospital where Barbara Goodkin was placed in intensive care. She died around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

University City police said the person who shot them was driving a silver or metallic-colored SUV or passenger vehicle.

Several shell casings were recovered from the shooting scene, police said.

Investigators have not indicated why the couple was targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010, or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

