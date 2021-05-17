 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman, 70, shot in the head and her husband wounded in weekend attack, University City police say
0 comments

Woman, 70, shot in the head and her husband wounded in weekend attack, University City police say

{{featured_button_text}}

UNIVERSITY CITY — A 70-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head and her husband was wounded when a gunman fired on the pair as they drove along Delmar Boulevard over the weekend, police said in a statement Monday. 

Barbara Goodkin and her husband, 74-year-old Stanley Goodkin, were shot about 10:50 p.m. Saturday as they drove east along the 8200 block of Delmar in University City.

Stanley Goodkin was driving when they heard several shots being fired, police said. He then realized his wife had been shot in the head and he had been struck in the torso and leg.

He was able to drive to a hospital where Barbara Goodkin was placed in intensive care. She died around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

University City police said the person who shot them was driving a silver or metallic-colored SUV or passenger vehicle.

Several shell casings were recovered from the shooting scene, police said.

Investigators have not indicated why the couple was targeted. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010, or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Employers must decide whether to require vaccinations

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports