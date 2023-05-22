CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — A 79-year-old woman died Sunday night after being struck by a pickup truck in Cahokia Heights.

The woman was walking in the street just before 9 p.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck, said Cahokia Heights police Det. Jamal Jackson.

He said the 2004 Chevy Silverado was driving eastbound in the 5900 block of Bond Avenue when the driver, a 44-year-old woman, saw the pedestrian in the street. She was unable to stop in time.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation, which will be handled by Illinois State Police, Jackson said.

The woman's name was not immediately released.