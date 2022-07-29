Woman, 83, dies in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

A woman died after the car she was riding in slid across a highway in Jefferson County and hit an SUV on Tuesday afternoon.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 83-year-old Wilma Minx of Richwoods, Missouri.

Minx was a passenger in a 2009 Chrysler Sebring that was heading west on Highway H about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A 2003 GMC Envoy SUV was stopped on eastbound Highway H at Breckenridge Road, yielding to make a left turn onto Breckenridge, police said.

The Sebring approached the SUV and began sliding, the patrol said. The Sebring crossed the center line and hit the front of the SUV.

Minx was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South, where she died on Wednesday morning.

The drivers of the SUV and Sebring were uninjured, according the patrol's online report.

Jerry W. Minx, 70, of Richwoods, was driving the Sebring; he was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Steven O. McAllister, 51, of Hillsboro, was driving the SUV. He was wearing a seat belt.