Woman accidentally shot herself in head at Belleville residence, authorities say

BELLEVILLE — A 20-year-old woman died this week when she was handling a firearm that accidentally discharged a round that struck her in the head, St. Clair County sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The woman, Nalisia T. Barnes, of East St. Louis, accidentally fired a 9mm Glock while at a Belleville residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The gun was legally owned, authorities said.

The county coroner's office had earlier said Barnes was from Cahokia.

Sheriff's officials said deputies were called to the home on the 2500 block of Lucy Drive at 3 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.

Barnes and four other people were inside the home. The others immediately called 911. Authorities are not seeking charges in the matter.