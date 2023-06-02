ST. LOUIS — A woman who was accused in a viral video earlier this year of repeatedly harassing a family at their home in south St. Louis is now facing a federal civil rights charge for a January 2022 break-in at the home.

Judy Ann Kline, 54, was indicted May 10 in federal court with interference with the right to fair housing after authorities said she smashed a window at the home on Lisette Avenue with a hammer, walked into the house and damaged a dryer. Kline accused the family who lived there of being illegal immigrants, charges said.

Kline was initially charged in St. Louis Circuit Court in February with burglary, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon in connection for the same incident.

Warrants in that case had gone unresolved for more than a year until a video of the repeated harassment went viral on TikTok.

Fatima Suarez, whose parents moved into the house roughly six years ago, said she had posted security camera footage of the incidents multiple times in an effort to draw attention to the family's plight.

"If the video would have never gone viral, it would have still been put to the side," Suarez told the Post-Dispatch in February.

In some of the videos, Kline made racist remarks and threatened the family. She also claimed the house was hers. Property records show the house was owned by apparent relatives of Kline until about 30 years ago.

Police said they had submitted the case to city prosecutors shortly after the Jan. 5, 2022 break-in, but it sat for more than a year in an email inbox for nonviolent crimes that contained thousands of cases.

A spokeswoman for former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner blamed police for not flagging the case as "urgent," but police said that label was reserved for "dangerous offenders" who engaged in a pattern of violent conduct.

Then, early this month, Kline was indicted in federal court with a civil rights charge that has also been used to prosecute people for hate crimes. Kline turned herself in and was later released on bond, according to court documents.

Kline's public defender in city court, Brian Horneyer, said he and his client were "appreciative that the federal authorities have been very accommodating in allowing Ms. Kline to turn herself in."

"(But) We feel it is unnecessary to charge Ms. Kline for the exact same alleged conduct a second time in federal court," he said. "We hope she will be allowed to resume her mental health treatment as soon as possible."

Kline's federal public defender declined comment.

The next hearing in Kline's state case is set for June 29.