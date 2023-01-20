 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman accused of murder and child abuse in St. Louis, Georgia

ST. LOUIS — A woman facing murder and child abuse charges in Georgia is now accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in St. Louis. 

Tiaerra M. Woods, 33, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child after her daughter died July 25, 2020, of a fluid-filled cyst in her brain along with medical neglect and severe malnutrition, charging documents say. 

The child, identified by the initials K.W., suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was two months old, causing cerebral palsy, blindness, seizures, and developmental delays, and was dependent on a feeding tube, according to court documents. 

The child had a "lengthy" medical history, investigators wrote in charging documents, including a history of neglect and malnourishment. When she was in the hospital, she gained weight, but then lost it again when she was in her mother's care, court documents said. 

Medical examiners declared the cause of death "homicide" because the child was underweight and small for her age at the time of her death. 

Woods is incarcerated at the Clayton County jail in Georgia, just south of Atlanta, where she is already facing two counts of murder and two counts of cruelty to a child. Additional details of those charges were not immediately unavailable Friday. 

An attorney was not yet listed in Missouri court documents. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

