Woman accused of murdering shopper at Breckenridge Hills Family Dollar found mentally unfit for trial

CLAYTON — A judge ruled Thursday that a Tennessee woman's mental health makes her permanently unfit to stand trial for the fatal stabbing of a church nursery worker at a Family Dollar store in 2018.

Circuit Judge John Borbonus signed orders in three pending criminal cases against Cameka Cathey, finding her mentally incompetent based on evaluations from state psychologists who said she is unlikely to regain competency.

Cathey, 36, is accused of murdering Marybeth Gaeng on Nov. 27, 2018, inside the Family Dollar Store at 9730 St. Charles Rock Road in Breckenridge Hills. Cathey also faces charges of fleeing St. Ann police and stealing a car from a Breckenridge Hills auto shop a few days before the killing. She had been arrested for those crimes but released before the murder of Gaeng.

Police have said Cathey and Gaeng, 65, were strangers, and that Cathey grabbed two knives from a store shelf before stabbing Gaeng in the head. Gaeng worked at The Gathering Clayton church as a kids’ nursery specialist.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.