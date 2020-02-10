Woman accused of murdering shopper at St. Louis County Family Dollar to stay in mental hospital

CLAYTON — A judge has accepted findings by state psychologists that a Tennessee woman lacks the mental competency to proceed to trial in a fatal stabbing inside a Family Dollar store in November 2018.

Circuit Judge John Borbonus signed orders in three pending criminal cases against Cameka Cathey for up to six months while mental health examiners assess the woman's competency. She was found mentally incompetent for trial in July and committed to Fulton State Hospital.

According to court documents, state psychologists believe Cathey is currently mentally unfit to proceed to trial but "is likely to regain competency in the reasonably foreseeable future." The state health department asked a judge to keep Cathey hospitalized for at least 180 days more to assess her mental health.