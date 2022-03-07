Woman admits assaulting rangers on Gateway Arch grounds

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman on Monday admitted assaulting two U.S. Park Rangers on the Gateway Arch grounds in 2020.

Amenta Louise Williams, 36, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the rangers on the Arch grounds on Dec. 19, 2020, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Bateman said.

Williams refused to obey the rangers' instructions and resisted arrest, Bateman said during a plea hearing Monday. Instead, Bateman said, she kneed one ranger in the groin and kicked one in the face and groin.

After she was handcuffed and taken to a ranger station, rangers were trying to take her jacket off when Williams dug her nails into the arm of one, drawing blood, Bateman said.

Williams pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault in U.S. District Court in St. Louis via Zoom.

At her sentencing June 2, she faces up to a year in prison.

