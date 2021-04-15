Woman admits helping nephew steal $50K to skip town after shooting of 7-year-old

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman on Thursday admitted helping her nephew steal $50,000 from an armored car company so he could skip town after the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy in 2019.

Shamekia Jackson, 35, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony conspiracy charge.

Jackson admitted that on Aug. 13, 2019, she picked up a bag containing $50,000 that her nephew, Malik Ross, had just dropped out of the Garda World Cash Logistics armored car he was driving. The pair hatched the plan the day before, after the shooting, when Ross told Jackson that he “killed the boy on the news and needed to get out of town,” St. Louis police Detective David Rudolph testified last month at Ross' sentencing hearing.

There was no mention of the shooting of Xavier Usanga during Jackson's plea hearing Thursday, only that Ross told Jackson that he needed to leave St. Louis.

After picking up the cash, Jackson met up with Ross and they split the money, Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Behrens said in court. She said about $23,000 of the money has not been recovered.

Ross and Jackson will be ordered to pay it back.