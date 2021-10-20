 Skip to main content
Woman admits making 99 fraudulent credit card transactions in St. Louis, elsewhere
ST. LOUIS — A woman who made 99 fraudulent credit card transactions at Lowe's in St. Louis and elsewhere pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge.

Jada T. Davis, 25, admitted using a mobile device with credit card information stolen from others to buy gift cards and merchandise. 

From August through October of 2019, Davis and two others carried out the scheme at various Lowe's stores, costing the company $70,430, Davis' plea says. Davis used 60 different stolen credit card numbers to make her 99 transactions in 10 different states, the plea says, including the purchase of eight Visa gift cards worth $1,721 at the Lowe's at 932 Loughborough Avenue in St. Louis on Sept. 10, 2019.

At her sentencing Feb. 3, Davis could face eight to 14 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

