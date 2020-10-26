 Skip to main content
Woman and man die in Jennings house fire
Woman and man die in Jennings house fire

JENNINGS — An 86-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man died in a house fire Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Two others escaped the blaze.

St. Louis County police responded to the fire at about 2:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Clifton Avenue. Firefighters with the Riverview Fire Protection District extinguished the flames at the single-family home.

A man and woman were able to escape, but the woman broke her leg when she jumped from a second-floor window. She has been taken to a hospital.

Officials said the fire was accidental. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit. The county police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is also investigating.

