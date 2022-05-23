Woman arrested after man killed near Fenton

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Authorities have asked prosecutors to charge a 26-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday night just south of Fenton.

Charles Holt, 51, was shot and killed around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found by officers lying in front a house and suffering from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Hartford Court.

Holt later died at a hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute and do not believe it was a random incident.

The woman is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail while charges are reviewed by the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The Post-Dispatch typically does not name suspects until charges have been filed.