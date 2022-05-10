Woman arrested for killing man in Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a 28-year-old woman in last week's fatal shooting in Fairground Park.

Donte Butler, 33, was shot Thursday night in the 4000 block of Fair Avenue. He died in the park.

On Tuesday, police said they had the woman in custody. She was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police are seeking charges through the St. Louis circuit attorney's office.

The Post-Dispatch typically does not identify suspects until charges are filed.

Butler was found dead just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Police originally released Butler's first name as Deonte. He lived in the same block of Fair Avenue.

