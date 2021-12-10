Woman arrested in homicide in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police said Friday they have arrested a 36-year-old woman in the homicide of an unidentified man found dead of a puncture wound this week.
Police said detectives are seeking charges against the woman in the death of man in his 60s found dead about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Union Boulevard. The killing was in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood near Bellefontaine Cemetery.
The Post-Dispatch is withholding the woman's name because she had not been charged as of Friday afternoon.
No other details were immediately available.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
