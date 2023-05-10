UPDATED 9:45 a.m. Thursday with arrest

ST. LOUIS — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.

Officers found Brandon West, of Spanish Lake, lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds just after 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of Summit Place.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman in the killing and will be seeking charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said Thursday.

This is at least the 55th homicide in the city this year.

This weekend saw a spate of killings that kicked off a four-month stretch that typically sees an increase in homicides as the weather warms.

Between 2018 and 2022 in St. Louis, about 42% of homicides have happened between May and August, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis. Last year, 84 of the city’s 200 homicides happened during that stretch.